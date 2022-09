New Delhi, Sep 22: Reaching out to the Muslim community, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with senior Sangh functionaries on Thursday met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation.

The closed door meeting at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque lasted for more than an hour. Bhagwat was accompanied by senior Sangh functionaries Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar.