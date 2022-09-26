RRB Jobs 2019: Recruitment of all five NTPC levels completed, check details here

Results of Level 6 have been declared from September 6 onwards by all 21 RRBs. The final empanelment list will be declared after verification of documents and medical examination of the shortlisted candidates, which is underway, it said.

"Empanelling candidates sequentially for each level is in the interest of the candidates as it will ensure that one candidate is empanelled against one post only. RRBs are taking all steps to ensure early empanelment of all levels in a time-bound manner.

"The joining of candidates will be done by the Zonal Railways concerned for each level immediately after empanelment for that level is notified by each RRB," it said.

The Railways has advised the candidates to concentrate on preparing for recruitment activities being conducted by RRBs and not interfere with the processes being adopted, which are in accordance with notifications issued in this matter.