RRB Group D Result 2022 likely by Nov 15: Steps to check

New Delhi, Nov 03: RRB Jobs 2022: Railway Recruitment Board, is likely to release the RRB Group D Result 2022 in the second week of November.
Once released, candidates can check their RRB Results for the Group D exam on official and other regional websites. However, there is no official from RRB regarding the RRB Group D Result 2022 date.
More than one crore candidates appeared in the RRB Group D Exam was conducted from 17 August to 11 October. The exam was held in five phases.
RRB Group D Result 2022: Steps to check
- Visit the official websites of RRB (regional websites).
- Search the direct link for downloading the RRB Group D result 2022 on the homepage.
- Login using credentials.
- Your RRB Group D result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep print a copy for future reference.