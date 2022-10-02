RRB Group D Jobs 2022: Phase 5 CBT exam admit card to be out today, details here

The RRB Group D 2022 admit card is expected to be released today but the exact time is not known yet.

The candidates keep their Application Number, Password and Captcha code ready to download their RRB Hall Ticket.

The Railway Recruitment Board has already released the exam city slip and candidates are advised to visit the official website to check the exam city slip.

As per the schedule, the RRB Group D phase 5 exams will be conducted from October 6 to 11, 2022 so the candidates must be ready for the exam and the exam will be held in CBT mode.

RRB Group D 2022 exam city slip: Steps to download