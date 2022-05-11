RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022 last date to apply extended: Vacancy details

Candidates can now apply till May 14 as opposed to the earlier deadline of May 10. The commission said that the date has been extended due to administrative reasons.

New Delhi, May 11: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has extended the last date to apply for various senior teacher posts under the RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022. More details are available on the official website.

The recruitment drive is to fill 9,760 teacher vacancies in Rajasthan. The registration process for the same began on April 11.

The selection process would include a written exam of 500 marks. There will be two papers- paper 1 for 200 an paper 2 for 300 marks. Each paper would have a 100 multiple choice questions and candidates will have two hours to answer it.

The application fee is Rs 350 for the general category and for the EWS, OBC and BC candidates. For the OBC and BC candidates of Rajasthan it is Rs 250 while for the SC, ST and PH candidates it is Rs 150. To apply visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Science: 1,565 Posts

. .

English: 1,668 Posts

Hindi: 1,298 Posts

Sanskrit: 1,800 Posts

Social Science: 1,640 Posts

Maths: 1,613 Posts

Punjabi: 70 Posts

Urdu: 106 Posts