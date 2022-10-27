New Delhi, Oct 27: Delhi government's campaign 'Red light on, gaadi off', which was suppose to be implemented from October 28 to curb pollution in the national capital has been postponed as LG has not given his nod.

Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said in a press conference that campaign will be postponed as lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena did not give his nod. He added that the file was sent to him for approval on October 21.