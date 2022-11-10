New Delhi, Nov 10: Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharati Broadcasting Company has released the job notification for the post of Marketing Executive. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website.
Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharati is offering monthly salary upto Rs 42,000 for this job post
Important Dates:
Within 15 days from the date of publication in the Local newspaper
Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Marketing Executive and Marketing Executive Grade-I
Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Job Location
Chandigarh, Shimla, Dehradun
Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
The candidates should have an upper age limit of 35 years of age as of the closing date of the application.
Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should possess Post Graduate (Marketing) / MBA from a recognized Management Institute/ University.
Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Experience
Candidates should have a minimum of 1 year to 4 years of experience in direct selling with Electronic Media Organizations
Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Salary
The selected candidates will get a salary from Rs 35,000/- to Rs 42,000/- per month
Prasar Bharati Jobs 2022: How to apply
- Eligible candidates can apply to the post through online
- Visit the official website of Prasar Bharati - prasarbharati.gov.inClick "Talent" on the dashboardSelect "Vacancies" in the optionsSearch and Select the job notificationClick "Apply Online Link" in the notificationApply with the required details