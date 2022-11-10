Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharati is offering monthly salary upto Rs 42,000 for this job post

New Delhi, Nov 10: Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharati Broadcasting Company has released the job notification for the post of Marketing Executive. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website.

Important Dates:

Within 15 days from the date of publication in the Local newspaper

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Marketing Executive and Marketing Executive Grade-I

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Job Location

Chandigarh, Shimla, Dehradun

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidates should have an upper age limit of 35 years of age as of the closing date of the application.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should possess Post Graduate (Marketing) / MBA from a recognized Management Institute/ University.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Experience

Candidates should have a minimum of 1 year to 4 years of experience in direct selling with Electronic Media Organizations

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Salary

The selected candidates will get a salary from Rs 35,000/- to Rs 42,000/- per month

Prasar Bharati Jobs 2022: How to apply