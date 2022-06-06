RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022 declared: Direct link to check

The RBSE 12th arts result 2022 was announced by administrator L N Mantri. As many as 6,52,610 students had appeared for the RBSE Class 12 Arts exam. The RBSE has also declared the class 12 Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022.

The board has already declared the Class 12 Science and Commerce results. A total of 96.53 per cent students passed the RBSE 12th Science exam while 97.53 per cent passed the RBSE 12th commerce exams.

Last year the RBSE Arts result was declared on July 24. The overall pass percentage last year was 99.19. the RBSE class 12 Arts Result 2022 is available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.