Railways on a hiring spree as over 225,000 posts remain vacant

New Delhi, Nov 15: Railway Recruitment Cell under the Ministry of Railways will be inviting online applications from eligible candidates for its 21 RRBs, 17 RRCs, RPF (Railway Protection Force), and several metro rail departments.

According to the most recent information, the railway recruitment board will be publishing Group A, B, C & D posts with more than 225,000 various vacancies of NTPC, ASM, ALP, Safety Staff, TC, Apprentice, JE, etc. in various 21 RRB Regions, 17 RRC Cells, RPF & various Metro railway departments all across India.