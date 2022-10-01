President Draupadi Murmu to award cleanest States and cities in New Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 01: The stage is set to celebrate the biggest urban sanitation festival of the year, where President Draupadi Murmu will award the cleanest States and cities of Azaadi@75 Swachh Survekshan 2022 in New Delhi today. The day will mark the first anniversary of launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban 2.0, with its aspirational vision of creating Garbage-free cities. The award ceremony will be attended by a host of dignitaries from across the country and over 160 awards will be given in different categories.

Nearly 1,800 guests comprising state and city administrators, sector partners, subject experts, as well as youth organizations, sanitation workers, representatives from industry, Startups in sanitation and waste management sector, academic institutions, NGOs, and CSOs will attend the event.