Poor air quality: Curbs on these vehicles in Delhi till Friday

New Delhi, Jan 09: Amid worsening air quality, the Delhi government has imposed a temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital from Tuesday.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the severe category on Monday owning to unfavourable meteorological conditions -- clam winds and low temperatures prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to direct all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.

"The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will kick in from Tuesday since the air quality has deteriorated in the severe category. We are monitoring the situation along with the Environment department. For now, the ban is likely to be in place till Friday. If the air quality improves, the ban could be lifted before Friday," said a senior Transport department official.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 434 today as per the 4PM AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which is an increase of 63 points from the AQI recorded on Sunday (371).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The decision was taken after the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held an urgent review meeting with the Officials from GNCTD/ NCR State Governments/ Chairpersons/ Member Secretaries of State Pollution Control Boards (PCBs)/ DPCC.

State Government representatives, Chairpersons and Member Secretaries of NCR PCBs/ DPCC were impressed upon the need to implement the provisions of GRAP in the field with greater vigour to prevent further deterioration of air quality as well as to bring the overall AQI of Delhi down from the current 'Severe' level. The need to deploy inspection teams in adequate numbers to ensure GRAP implementation was also reiterated.

State Government Officers, NCR Pollution Control Boards, DPCC assured that they will review the implementation of GRAP and further intensify the pollution control and mitigating measures including prevention of open burning to reduce the contribution of different sources which has led to sudden spike in the overall AQI of Delhi.