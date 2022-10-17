Planning to visit Statue of Unity? Check this low-cost IRCTC tour package

The vibrant Gujarat tour package is 6 nights and 7 days long. The tour will begin from Ranchi on 10 February 2023. Booking of this package is being carried out on a first come-first served basis.

New Delhi, Oct 17: Planning to visit Statue of Unity? The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with a low-cost tour package to Gujarat which covers major cities and tourist attractions. Another major tourist attraction in Gujarat is the world's largest statue, the Statue of Unity.

Gujarat is renowned for its beaches, temple towns and historic capitals. Wildlife sanctuaries, hill resorts and natural grandeur are gifts of Gujarat.The Gir Forest National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary - also known as Sasan-Gir, is the sole home of the Asiatic Lion in Asia.

Somnath: "Somnath Temple is known to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva. Shiva is believed to have appeared as a fiery column of light representing the Beginning-less and Endless Stambha (Pillar), symbolising the infinite nature of Shiva," according to IRCTC website.

Dwarka: "It is one of the foremost Chardhams, four sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites, and is one of the Sapta Puri, the seven most ancient religious cities in the country. Dwarka is often identified with the Dwarka Kingdom, the ancient kingdom of Krishna, and is believed to have been the first capital of Gujarat. There is also a lighthouse at the land end point of Dwarka," IRCTC said.

Flight Details:

10.02.2023 6E-398/6593 Ranchi (12.25 hrs) Ahmedabad (15.45 hrs)

16.02.2023 6E-6493 Ahmedabad (13.20 hrs) Ranchi (15.25 hrs)

Tour package cost

Single Occupancy: 45,000

Double Occupancy: 36,600

Triple Occupancy:35,300

Child (5-11 yrs) with bed: 31,400

Child (2- 4 yrs) w/o bed: 29,900

Package Includes:

Airfare (up & down).

02 night stay at Ahmedabad.

01 night stay at Sasan Gir.

01 night stay at Somnath.

01 night stay at Dwarka.

01 night stay at Rajkot.

Meal on MAPAI basis (6 B/F and 6D).

All transfers & sightseeing as per the itinerary by on SIC sharing basis.

Travel Insurance.

GST

Package Excludes: