Parts of Delhi-NCR receive overnight rain; more predicted on weekend

Due to heavy rains in several parts of the national capital, the temperature on Saturday and Sunday is expected to settle maximum at around 25 degrees and minimum at 28 degrees Celsius, according to the Regional Meteorological Center, Delhi.

According to the IMD forecast on Friday, the Delhi-NCR may receive rain for the next two days, starting tonight.

Along with Delhi-NCR, the IMD predicted on Friday that isolated very heavy rainfall likely be over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh from October 7 to October 09.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and several districts like Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region for the next 24 hours.

The parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall which caused waterlogging and inundation.

The other parts of the country like Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, and Nagaland are also expected to receive rainfall, according to the IMD.