What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. An eclipse of the sun is classified as a total eclipse, an annular eclipse, a partial eclipse, or a hybrid eclipse.

According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon and Earth are not perfectly lined up. The Sun appears to have a dark shadow on only part of its surface.

This gives the Sun a crescent shape or makes it appear as if a "bite" has been taken out of the Sun, depending on how much of the Sun is covered by the Moon.

Partial Solar eclipse: Time and Date

The partial solar eclipse will begin from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm on October 25, and the maximal portion of the eclipse will happen around 4:30 pm.

The partial solar eclipse will end at around 6.32 pm.

While many people enjoy watching eclipses with the naked eye, it is advised to use protective eyeglasses, binoculars, a box projector, or a telescope.

Partial Solar eclipse: Do's and Dont's