In India, the solar eclipse will begin around 16:49 and end at 17:42. It will be seen from most of the places on Tuesday. A partial solar eclipse would be visible in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura, Helsinki, Moscow, Kabul, Islamabad, Tehran, and Baghdad.

However, the celestial event will not be seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (name of few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.). Indians will not be able to catch the glimpse of the eclipse towards the end as the same will be in progress after sunset.

Though eclipses are beautiful to watch, many across the world consider it as an inauspicious occurrence.

According to Drik Panchang, pregnant women are strictly advised not to venture out during Eclipse. It is believed that due to contamination and malefic effects of Rahu and Ketu, the baby might become handicapped or disabled and probability of miscarriage is increased.

Pregnant women are also advised not to cut or stitch any cloth or to do any other similar activities as these activities have similar effects on the baby.

Dos and Don'ts for Pregnant Women During Surya Grahan