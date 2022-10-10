Partial solar eclipse 2022: Date, India Timings

Partially eclipsed solar rays can be seen from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia, and Western Asia, as well as the north-eastern portion of Africa. The last solar eclipse of 2022 will also be visible in India.

New Delhi, Oct 10: Solar eclipse 2022: The last partial solar eclipse of the year will occur on October 25, coinciding with Diwali (24-25th).

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. An eclipse of the sun is classified as a total eclipse, an annular eclipse, a partial eclipse, or a hybrid eclipse.

According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon and Earth are not perfectly lined up. The Sun appears to have a dark shadow on only part of its surface.

This gives the Sun a crescent shape or makes it appear as if a "bite" has been taken out of the Sun, depending on how much of the Sun is covered by the Moon.

Partial Solar eclipse: Time and Date

The partial solar eclipse will begin from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm on October 25, and the maximal portion of the eclipse will happen around 4:30 pm.

The partial solar eclipse will end at around 6.32 pm.

While many people enjoy watching eclipses with the naked eye, it is advised to use protective eyeglasses, binoculars, a box projector, or a telescope.

Sutak: The inauspicious time during the eclipse

Hindus believe that during this period, the Earth's atmosphere is contaminated during Sutak and extra precautions should be taken to avoid any harmful side effects due to contamination.

"There are total 8 Prahars from Sunrise to Sunrise. Hence Sutak is observed for 12 hours before Solar Eclipse," according to Drik Panchang.