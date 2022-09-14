Over crime incidents and controversial remarks, BJP takes a swipe at Nitish

New Delhi, Sep 14: The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over incidents of crimes and controversial comments of state ministers, saying he should now stop the "pretension" of being "sushashan babu".
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad noted the spree of random firing in Begusarai on Tuesday, which has killed one person and left several injured, and the comment of the state agriculture minister that his department was full of "thieves" and he was their "sardar" (leader), as the former Union minister hit out at Kumar.