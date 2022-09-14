Over 236 trains cancelled today. Check list here

New Delhi, Sep 14: The Indian railways on Wednesday cancelled 236 trains due to maintenance or operational issues. A total of 270 trains were cancelled fully or partially. 18 trains have been rescheduled and 49 trains have been diverted.

As per the IRCTC website, the list of cancelled trains includes trains running from several states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal among others.