ONGC Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply online, eligibility, salary - All you need to know

The job openings are in Delhi, Dehradun, Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat, Jodhpur, Chennai, Karaikal, Agartala, Kolkata, Bokaro, etc.

How to Apply?

Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID (please ensure that email sent to this mailbox is not redirected to your junk/spam folder).

Candidates should take utmost care to furnish the correct details while filling in the on-line application. YOU CAN EDIT THE INFORMATION BEFORE SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION FORM. Once the form is submitted, it can't be edited.

Application once submitted cannot be withdrawn and fee once paid will not be refunded in any case, neither shall be held reserved for any other recruitment nor selection process in future.

STEP-I Registration/Sign up

Candidates agreeing the terms & conditions may apply by clicking 'I Agree' Checkbox given below and pressing the 'Start' button.

The candidate should fill up all the desired information i.e. Personal Details, Contact Details etc. correctly.

Sign-up by filling-up Post applied, Name of applicant, Mobile No. and E-mail ID. After clicking SUBMIT button/ tab, the candidates will receive Application Sequence No (User ID) & Password on their E-mail ID.

Now, candidate has to Click "Log Out" tab (given on top right corner) and re-log in for Step-II.

On completion of Step-I, Sign- Up mail will be received in candidate's registered email id and mobile number confirming his singed-up along with the User ID (application sequence No.) and password.

STEP-II : Filling-up of Application

After signed-up, candidate has to Re-login and Click on "Go To Application" tab at top right corner for filling-up Personal Details, Qualification Details, Eligibility Details, and Upload photo/signature and scanned relevant certificate and submission of Fee (if applicable) through Online mode via Debit card, Credit card, Internet Banking, UPI etc. through SBI.

Instructions regarding scanning of Photograph/ Signature and certificate:- Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph, signature and relevant certificates as per the process given below. The applicant should note that only Jpg/jpeg format is acceptable:

i. Photograph Image:

Photograph must be a recent passport size colour picture on light background (not older than 03 weeks)

Look straight at the camera with a relaxed face.

The size of the scanned image should be up to 100 kb in jpg/ jpeg format only.

ii. Signature image:

The applicant has to sign on white paper with Black/Blue ink pen.

The signature must be signed only by the applicant and not by any other person.

Please scan the signature area only and not the entire page.

Size of file should be up to 100 kb in Jpg/jpeg format only.

After uploading Photograph, Signature and related document, click on "Pre-View" tab and check whether particulars filled are correct in all respects. In case of any error, the same can be edited before finally clicking Click on "Submit" tab. Once the application is submitted, candidates automatically will be redirected to SBI gateway to deposit total Application Fee of INR 300/ is applicable For General/ OBC / EWS candidates. The bank transaction charges, if any, will be borne by the candidate. Registration fee is non-refundable.

SC/ST/PWBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted to pay any fee.

Application fee is required to be deposited through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI etc. (wherever applicable) Candidate may generate payment acknowledge slip for future reference.

Guidelines for remittance of fee are as under:

Post submission, the candidate will be re-directed to SBI gateway to make the online payment of application fees.

Kindly verify the details and make the payment for application fees via the different payment modes.

Post successful payment of application fees, candidate will be redirected to his application form.

Candidate may keep the payment transaction number safe with him for future use.

Candidates are advised not to attempt for registration more than once. In case of multiple registrations, the one with the highest registration number will be considered as a final application.

Technical queries/ clarifications relating to the filling up of ON-LINE APPLICATION, please feel free to contact the Helpdesk at Email: ONGCNonExecutivehelpdesk@gmail.com or Candidates may also call at Toll Number : 022- 61306246.

