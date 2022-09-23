ONGC jobs: 817 vacancies for engineers announced; How to apply online for ONGC recruitment 2022

ONGC has issued an official notification for the recruitment of engineers. The ONGC would consider GATE scores to fill up these posts.

ONGC official notification on ONGC official website states that the requirement is for Graduate Trainees in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines at E1 level.

ONGC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is Rs 300 for General/ EWS/OBC category. ST/SC and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

ONGC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit www.ongcindia.com

On the top right side of the home page, click on career.

Of the three options that you get on clicking on "Career", click on "Online Registration for Recruitment of GTs in Geoscience & Engineering disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022 22 Sep, 2022"

Now, click on Apply Online and in the page that appears, read all the information before clicking on "I hereby confirm...". After clicking on confirmation click on continue.

From this point onwards, you will be able to proceed only if you have a valid GATE Registration Id.

Enter Gate id, click on verification and proceed.

Register first by filling in basic information and generate username (your e-mail id) and a new password.

Now return to page mentioned in Step 5 and login using username and new password.

Follow the instructions and fill up the form.

Make online payment

Submit

Take printout of final acknowledgement for future reference.