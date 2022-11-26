On Satyendar Jain's new video, Kejriwal says Delhi will respond on Dec 4

Arvind Kejriwal said, "MCD elections are becoming quite clear, it's BJP's 10 videos versus Kejriwal's 10 guarantees. Let's wait till December 4, people of Delhi will give a reply to all those videos."

Talking about the Delhi excise policy case, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Manish Sisodia got a clean chit. Around 800 officers of CBI-ED were working on it for last 4 months. They were given just one work- do anything, put Manish Sisodia behind bars. Yesterday's chargesheet shows they didn't get any evidence against him."

Arvind Kejriwal's reactions came after the BJP released the third video of AAP jailed leader Satyendar Jain today in which it was shown that several people were inside Satyendar Jain's cell when the superintendent enters the jail cell, post visiting hours.

It is to be noted that the new video is the third video of Satyendar Jain in which he is shown indulging in an act that is against the jail protocol.

The earlier two videsos showed Jain getting a massage and eating outside food.

In the massage video, the jailed leader Jain was seen getting a massage. The AAP refuted the claim that he was getting a massage but said that it was physiotherapy and not massage recommended by the doctor due to his health condition.

Later on, it was found out that the person in the video was a prisoner named Rinku. He was charged with rape under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, the report said.

Another video went viral on social media in which Satyandar Jain was seen being provided with proper food in the jail.

Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kg.

Delhi Municipal Corporation has 250 wards that will go to polls on December 4 and the result will be announced on December 7.