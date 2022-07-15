NIRF Rankings 2022: Top ten colleges of India

New Delhi, July 15: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the NIRF India Ranking 2022. This year out of the ten best colleges, five are from the University of Delhi.

The top college this year is Miranda House, Delhi, followed by Hindu College.

The National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) have been released in eleven categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.