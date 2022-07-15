NIRF India Ranking 2022: IISC is top university, check full list here

New Delhi, July 15: The NIRF India Ranking 2022 are out. The National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) have been released in eleven categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

The NIRF Ranking 2022 says that the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru has beeb declared as the top Indian University followed by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).