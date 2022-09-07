NEET UG Results 2022 to be released soon: When and where to check score cards

Earlier this week, the provisional answer key of NEET 2022 was published.

New Delhi, Sep 06: NEET UG result 2022 is expected to be released on Wednesday. Once declared, candidates can check their NEET UG results on the official website.

NEET UG Results 2022: When and where to check

The NEET UG 2022 result is expected to be announced on September 7, but the time for result declaration has not been announced yet.

NTA is also expected to announce category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who score above the cut-off scores for their category can apply for admission to medical courses across the country.

Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female.

This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

NEET UG Result 2022: How to check