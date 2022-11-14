NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result likely today

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will likely release the NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result today at the official website. The exam was conducted on 17th July, 2022.

Once released, the registered candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result from the official website. The NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result was supposed to be announced on 11.11.2022 but it was postponed. According to reports, the results will tentatively publish on 14.11.2022 or 15.11.20222.

NEET round 2 counselling process was rescheduled following a court order and in view of representations made by candidates to MCC.

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Seat allotment result: How to check

Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Click on the link that says UG Medical Counselling on the homepage.

Click on NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result

Your result will open on the screen.

Download the result for your future reference.

MCC NEET UG counselling is held for 15% all India quota MBBS and BDS seats, seats of central and deemed universities, among others.