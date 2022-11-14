NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result likely today


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will likely release the NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result today at the official website. The exam was conducted on 17th July, 2022.

Once released, the registered candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result from the official website. The NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result was supposed to be announced on 11.11.2022 but it was postponed. According to reports, the results will tentatively publish on 14.11.2022 or 15.11.20222.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Check revised cut off scores for admission

NEET round 2 counselling process was rescheduled following a court order and in view of representations made by candidates to MCC.

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Seat allotment result: How to check

  • Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the link that says UG Medical Counselling on the homepage.
  • Click on NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result
  • Your result will open on the screen.
  • Download the result for your future reference.

MCC NEET UG counselling is held for 15% all India quota MBBS and BDS seats, seats of central and deemed universities, among others.

Published On November 14, 2022

More NEW-DELHI  News

Read more about: neet
Read more...