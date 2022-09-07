NEET UG 2022 Result: What to do if official website crashes?

NTA is expected to declare the NEET UG 2022 results by today evening. However, NTA has not confirmed the same.

New Delhi, Sep 07: The wait might be over for nearly18 lakh NEET UG 2022 as the National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to declare the much-awaited NEET UG 2022 Results today.

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for any updates regarding the NEET Results 2022.

Once declared, candidates will then be able to check and download their respective results from the official website.

In case NEET UG official website crashes, then students can check their respective results on the official website of NTA, i.e., nta.nic.in, or on the results website of NTA, i.e., ntaresults.nic.in.

Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female.

This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

NEET UG Result 2022: How to check