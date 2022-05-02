NEET UG 2022 registration deadline extended: Check new date, how to apply

New Delhi, May 02: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 registration date has been extended by the National Testing Agency. Aspirants can now apply for NEET 2022 until May 15, 2021, at 9 p.m. The deadline for paying the application fee is May 15, 11:50 p.m.

Interested candidates can apply online at neet.nta.nic.in.

In the year 2021, the NEET exam was held on September 12, and the results were announced on November 1. But the counselling was stretched for more than 6 months due to the pending EWS quota case in the Supreme Court. Otherwise, the NEET UG counselling would have been completed in 2 or 3 months as usual.

NEET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, and the NEET UG 2021 counselling was completed in the first week of April. The counselling is still going on in some states for courses like BAMS, and BDS. The margin line students had to wait for the mop-up round too.

NEET 2022: Revised date(s)

NEET 2022 last date to apply (Old): May 6, 2022.

Last date to apply for NEET UG (New): May 15, 2022 till 9:00 pm

Last date to pay the fee : May 1, 2022 till 11:50 pm

NEET UG 2022 Exam Date: July 17, 2022.

NEET Edit Window: To be announced later

NEET 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website NEET- neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the that reads, Registrations for NEET UG 2022.

Register yourself with required credentials