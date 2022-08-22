NEET UG 2022 answer key to be released anytime soon: Check steps to download and other details here

New Delhi, Aug 22: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) answer key is expected to be released today. The candidates who appeared in the NEET UG exam 2022, can check and download the answer key on the official website.

Once the answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to raise an objection, if any, against it. Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per question, in case they wish to raise objections on NEET 2022 answer key. Nearly 18,72,341 candidates registered for the NEET 2022 exam conducted on July 17.