NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released today

New Delhi, July 11: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17 and the same is scheduled to be held in pen and paper mode. The entrance exam will be held offline in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The duration of the exam would be of 3 hours and 20 minutes.

The NEET UG 2022 exam paper will comprise of questions from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. The exam is being held for admissions to candidates into MBBS, BDS programmes that are offered by the Indian medical and dental colleges. The NEE UG admit card 2022 once released will be available on neet.nta.nic.in.