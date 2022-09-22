NEET PG Counselling 2022: PG Medical Seats from round 1 seat matrix removed

One seat each from unreserved and Schedule Caste has been removed from the Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. One each seat from Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe have also been removed.

The MCC in a statement said that the withdrawn seats from the Gandhi Medical College are from MD Radiotherapy and Radio Oncology (RADT) programme. The reason to remove the seat is because, "Recognition not received from NMC".

The two seats at MD (Emergency and Critical Care)/ MD (Emergency Medicine) at BJ Government Medical College, Ahmedabad, have been removed as they were erroneously added, the NMC also said.

The MCC statement said that the seat mentioned for withdrawal will be removed from the seat matrix before the allotment process of round 1.

Currently the registration and payment for round 1 NEET PG 2022 counselling is on. The payment round will end on September 23 and the choice locking facility will be active until September 25.