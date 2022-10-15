NEET MDS 2022: NBE releases revised cut-off: Check details

In the revised cut-off list, the board has lowered the qualifying percentile for all categories.

New Delhi, Oct 15: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 revised cut-off scores.

The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the NEET MDS cut off score on the official website: natboard.edu.in.

The revised cut off score for candidates are:

For general: 174

For SC: 138

For ST and OBC: 157

For unreserved PwD: 157

The revised minimum qualifying criteria for general category is 24.286th percentile, for SC/ST/OBC is 14.286th percentile, and for unreserved PwD is 19.286th percentile.

The NEET MDS 2022 exam was conducted on May 2. The results of the exam were announced on May 27.

"It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022," reads the official website.

Direct link of the revised list: https://natboard.edu.in/viewNotice.php?NBE=cXNBY25rYzJLNkZZMnZxKzJHZDlOUT09