Currently, the graduate and post-graduate programmes offered by NCERT's Regional Institute of Education (REI) are affiliated with local universities like Barkatullah University, Bhopal, M D S University, Ajmer, University of Mysuru, Utkal University, Bhubaneshwar and North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong. "The status of Deemed to be University will strengthen the efforts of NCERT to promote educational research and innovation and collaborate with national and international agencies.

It will further reinforce its role as a think tank and as national resource institution engaged in providing technical support to the Government of India and various State Governments in the fields of school education, vocational education, teacher education and educational technology," the official said.NCERT was established in 1961 under Society Act by the Government of India to assist and advise the Government in the matter of school education. The council has been attempting to get the status of Institute of National Importance (INI).

A committee formed by the HRD ministry under Professor Govardhan Mehta in 2010 had recommended that the NCERT be given the INI status in recognition of its contribution to the field of education and also the critical area of work it is engaged in. However, the council hasn't got the INI status.

As the apex organization for school education, the NCERT undertakes various activities and programmes, which include educational research and innovation, curriculum development, development of textual and teaching-learning materials, among others. The degree awarding bodies for the graduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the regional institutes of education of NCERT are affiliated with the different State Universities and one Central University (NEHU).