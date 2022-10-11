NCERT jobs 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, last date to apply

New Delhi, Oct 11: NCERT jobs 2022: National Council of Educational Research and Training has invited applications to fill up various academic positions under the direct recruitment programme.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 28.

NCERT recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 292 vacancies.

Vacancies details:

Professor: 40

Associate Professor: 97

Assistant Professor: 155

NCERT recruitment 2022 application fee:

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. Women candidates and applicants belonging to SC/ST/PWD are exempted from payment of fee.

NCERT recruitment 2022: How to apply