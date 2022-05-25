NBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 not releasing today, fake notification in circulation

New Delhi, May 25: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will not be released the Class 10 and Class 12 2022 results today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

A notification has been doing the rounds claiming that the results will be declared today. However this notification is fake. The NBSE will send the Class 10 and Class 12 results to the schools along with the marks sheet and pass certificates.

Candidates can check the Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC results 2022 by using their roll numbers and school code on nbsenl.edu.in and nbsenagaland.com.