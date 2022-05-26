NBSE Class 10, 12, HSSLC, HSLC 2022 results to be declared this month

New Delhi, May 26: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 2022 results this month. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The results will be declared on May 31, Tuesday. "The Board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from June 2. Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/ her centre," the Nagaland Board said in a statement.