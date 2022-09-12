Navratri 2022: When is Durga Puja this year? Date, Timings, Shubh Muhurat and More

It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasur in a battle after he attacked Trilok - Earth, Heaven, and Hell.

New Delhi, Sep 12: Navratri is a prominent Hindu festival that is observed over nine nights and 10 days during which nine different avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil.

As per the Vedic calendar, Hindus celebrate four seasonal Navaratri named Sharad Navratri, Chaitra Navratri, Magha Gupta Navratri, and Ashadha Gupta Navratri.

Among the four, Sharad Navratri, which is usually celebrated in September-October is very significant. The festival is celebrated with great fervour across the country, especially in West Bengal, Orissa, Tripura, Assam and Karnataka.

Navratri Date and Time

This year the Sharad Navratri will be celebrated on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and end on October 5 with Vijay Dashami and Durga Visarjan.

According to Drikpanchang, Navratri begins - Pratipada (1st day) of Ashwin (seventh lunar month) Shukla Paksha.

Navratri ends - Navami (9th day) of Ashwin Shukla Paksha.

Ashwin Shukla Paksha Pratipada starts on 26 Sep 2022 at 3.24 am and ends on 27 Sep 2022, 03.08 am

Ghatasthapana Muhurta on 26 Sep 2022, falls between 06.20 to 10.19 am.

Abhijit Muhurta on 26 Sep starts from 11.54 am to 12.42 pm.

History

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma granted the demon king Mahishasura's boon of immortality, on the condition that he could only be defeated by a woman.

That means no man or animal on Earth will be able to kill him. Buoyed over by the supreme power Mahishasura attacked Trilok (the three worlds of Earth, Heaven and Hell).

When the gods decided to start a war against Mahishasura, they fail to defeat him over Lord Brahma's boon.

Then, the Trinity gods of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva combined all their powers and gave birth to Goddess Durga, who is mounted on a lion.

After 9-long days of battle, the goddess killed him with her Trishul on the day of Mahalaya.

The 9 different avatars of Goddess

Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandanmata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

It is believed that Goddess Durga arrives on Earth on the first day of Devi Paksha. It is considered very auspicious for everyone. She departs on Durga Visarjan day.