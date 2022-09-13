Navaratri 2022: Saraswati puja’s auspicious time, vidhi and significance

The preparation for Saraswati Puja starts with Saraswati Avhan which means invocation of Goddess Saraswati. It is followed by Saraswati Puja, Sarawati Balidan and Saraswati Visarjan.

New Delhi, Sep 13: Navratri is a 9-day long festival to invoke the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom will be worshipped on the ninth day of the Navratri festival.

Saraswati Puja is celebrated on the Mahasaptami of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu Lunar month Ashwin.

Generally, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, worships goddess Saraswati on the 9th day, which is the last day of Navratri. People in South India also worship Saraswati on either the sixth day or ninth day and continue celebrations for the last 3 days.

Saraswati Puja 2022: Date and Time

The Saraswati puja of South India will be observed on 3 October 2022

Saraswati Puja starts: 3 October 01:53 am

Saraswati Puja ends: 4 October 12: 25 am

Saraswati Puja 2022: Significance

Devotees worship Goddess Saraswati to get blessings and please the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom.

Saraswati Puja is also celebrated in school with fervour and enthusiasm and a feast is also organised. Once the puja is completed the books, stationery items are taken back in the belief that the Goddess has blessed them.

Saraswati Puja 2022: Puja vidhi

Before starting Saraswati puja, make sure that the house is clean.

Books, notebooks, pens or pencils must be cleaned as well and kept in the puja room.

On this auspicious day, the idol of Maa Saraswati is worshipped.

Devotees also have a tradition of placing 'kolu' in the house which is a part of Navratri festivities.

It represents the exhibition of miniature forms of Gods, Goddesses, animals, birds, spiritual personalities and artwork.

Goddess Saraswati is dressed in a white saree, a white swan (which is her vahan) must be attached to her idol.

The puja is done by offering white ingredients like, white flowers, white rangoli, white sesame seeds.

Devotees can also choose to wear white attire while performing Saraswati Puja.

It is also believed that the white lily is the favourite flower of the Goddess.

Children place their books, and stationery items and seek Goddess Saraswati's blessings.

Saraswati Puja 2022: Saraswati Vandana

Ya Kundendu Tushara Hara Dhavala, Ya Shubhra Vastravrita

Ya Veena Varadanda Manditakara, Ya Shveta Padmasana

Ya Brahmachyuta Shankara Prabhritibihi, Devaih Sada Pujita

Sa Mam Pattu Saraswati Bhagavatee Nihshesha Jadyapaha