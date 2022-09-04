New Delhi, Sep 04: National Wildlife Day is observed every year on September 4th. NWD encourages wildlife lovers to stand up and fight for animals that need a voice, to visit their local zoo and donate what they can to make a difference in the lives of our beloved animal friends. The preservation and conservation efforts work to help improve the natural world.

Why is National Wildlife Day celebrated?

It is an opportunity to celebrate the many beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora and to raise awareness of the multitude of benefits that their conservation provides to people.

Who started National Wildlife Day

Colleen Paige, the Pet Lifestyle Expert and author founded National Wildlife Day in 2005. She created the day in honor of and later in memory of wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin.

Importance of wildlife conservation:

Earth is home to countless species of fauna and flora too many to even attempt counting. Nearly a quarter of all species are presently at risk of going extinct in the coming decades, and their demise would only speed up the disappearance of countless others, putting us in danger as well.

The unsustainable human activities and overexploitation of the species and natural resources that make up the habitats and ecosystems of all wildlife are imperiling the world's biodiversity. We need to educate and inform people about the importance of conserving wildlife both on land and below water to halt biodiversity loss.

Wildlife Quotes:

"If we can teach people about wildlife, they will be touched. Share my wildlife with me. Because humans want to save things that they love."

- Steve Irwin

"The only good cage is an empty cage."

- Lawrence Anthony

"Love about any animal or bird is pure because in that love u don't expect anything from them"

- Kedar dhepe

"Crocodiles are easy. They try to kill and eat you. People are harder. Sometimes they pretend to be your friend first."

- Steve Irwin

"That's what people do when they find a special place that wild and full of life, they trample it to death."

- Carl Hiaasen

"Crocodiles are easy,' Steve said. 'They try to kill and eat you. People are harder. Sometimes they pretend to be your friend first."

- Terri Irwin

"The dangerous temptation of wildlife films is that they can lull us into thinking we can get by without the original models -- that we might not need animals in the flesh."

- Doug Peacock

"Animals are a window to your soul and a doorway to your spiritual destiny. If you let them into your life and allow them to teach you, you will be better for it."