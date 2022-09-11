National Forest Martyrs Day 2022: All you need to know

It is a day dedicated workforce of Forest Officers and staff who relentlessly work towards the protection of the impressive and extensive biodiversity of India.

New Delhi, Sep 11: National Forest Martyrs Day is observed on September 11 every year, to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to protect the wildlife and forests in India.

Over the years the department has lost its forest guardians while protecting the faunal & flora wealth of nature and also in the human-wildlife conflicts.

It was in the recognition of exemplary valour and sacrifices made by the forest personnel, in various parts of the country for the protection of our environment, forest and wildlife, that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India had declared 11th September, as National Forest Martyrs Day.

The date September 11 was chosen as National Forest Martyrs Day due to its historical significance. On this day, in 1730, over 360 people of the Bishnoi tribe led by Amrita Devi, objected to the felling of trees and due to their protest to save the trees were killed in Khejarli, Rajasthan on the orders of the king.

The king took note of the incident and asked his men to back off. He apologised to the people by issuing a decree that prohibited the cutting of trees and killing of animals in areas that are around the Bishnoi villages.

A foundation stone of the memorial pillar was laid on 3rd October 2012 at the Memorial site near Brandis Road, FRI, Dehradun.

A Forester Memorial has also been raised on Forest Research Institue( FRI) campus, Dehradun to commemorate the sacrifices made by all those foresters who have laid down their lives in protecting the Forests and Biodiversity of our country.

To mark this day, schools and colleges across India organise events to raise awareness about protecting the trees, forests, and environment at large.