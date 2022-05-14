Narasimha Jayanti 2022: Date, Puja Time, Fasting Rules, Significance

New Delhi, May 14: Narasimha Jayanti, the day Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of Narasimha, a half lion and half man, to kill Demon Hiranyakashipu is celebrated every year on Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi. This year Narsimha Jayati is being observed on May 14.

Lord Narasimha is considered as the 4th incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

He took this avatar to kill Hiraniyakashipu. It was nearly invincible to kill Hiraniyakashipu as he had the special boon that he could not be killed during the day or night, inside or outside the house, any place in the world i.e. neither in sky nor on land nor in heaven nor in pataala, by any weapon, and by man, god, asura or animal.

Narasimha Jayanti 2022 Significance

Hiraniyakashipu is the powerful brother of evil Hiranyaksha who had been previously defeated by Vishnu, and thus hated the latter. Endowed with this, he began to create chaos and havoc, persecuting all devotees of Vishnu, including his own son.

According to the mythology, Hiranyakashyap, who considered himself as a God but his son Prahalad was an ardant devotee of Vishnu and refused to accept his father as god. Enraged by Prahald's devotion towards Vishnu, Hiranyakashyapu tried to kill his son, but every time he got saved by Lord Vishnu.

When Hiranyakashyapu crossed all limits, Vishnu took the avatar of Narasimha and destroyed Prahlada's demonic father Hiranyakashipu.

Thus, Narasimha is known primarily as the 'Great Protector' who specifically defends and protects his devotees from evil.

So it is believed that the one who worship Lord Narasimha with full devotion will be protected by him. All the obstacles, problems will be removed from devotees who worship Lord Narasimha. On this day, people visit temple to get the blessings of Lord Narasimha.

Narasimha Jayanti 2022 Mahurat

Narasimha Jayanti Sayana Kala Puja Time - 04:22 PM to 07:04 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 43 Minutes

Narasimha Jayanti Madhyahna Sankalp Time - 10:56 AM to 01:39 PM

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 03:22 PM on May 14, 2022

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 12:45 PM on May 15, 2022

Next Day Parana Time for Narasimha Jayanti - after 12:45 PM, May 15.

On Narasimha Jayanti Parana Day Chaturdashi End Moment

Narasimha Jayanti 2022 fasting rules and rituals

According to Drik Panchang, on this day, devotees take Sankalp during Madhyahna (Hindu afternoon period) and perform Lord Narasimha Pujan during Sanyakal before sunset. It is believed that Lord Narasimha was appeared during sunset while Chaturdashi was prevailing.