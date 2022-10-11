New Delhi, Oct 11: The results of the 98th draw of Nagaland State Dear Moon Tuesday Weekly lottery were announced on Tuesday at 6 pm.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

Prize Amount:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 99G 85753

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize 1000/- 85753 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

18447 23928 25203 49768 53191 66392 71207 77286 95273 96078

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0028 0168 1395 2592 3026 3248 4577 5217 5334 9973

4th Prize Rs 250/-

0413 0958 2686 2809 3821 6080 7073 7576 7592 8478

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0169 0935 2207 2996 3691 4753 6001 7002 7865 9401

0375 1118 2291 3008 4037 5015 6255 7016 7873 9479

0394 1285 2332 3102 4121 5248 6400 7148 7982 9544

0470 1289 2414 3146 4197 5409 6541 7201 8291 9817

0475 1308 2472 3152 4257 5558 6566 7327 8391 9832

0494 1444 2551 3156 4262 5620 6626 7359 8471 9879

0542 1660 2556 3164 4431 5670 6691 7366 8599 9895

0593 1758 2699 3171 4437 5706 6861 7381 9132 9901

0607 2090 2700 3253 4544 5711 6933 7767 9190 9904

0862 2204 2834 3558 4677 5825 6949 7830 9200 9909