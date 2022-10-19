Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 99th draw of Dear Mercury Wednesday Weekly

New Delhi, Oct 19: The results of 99th draw of Nagaland's Dear Mercury Wednesday Weekly Lottery have been announced at 6 pm on Wednesday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 90L 12090

Consolation Prize 1000/- 12090 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

05690 18922 22819 25380 31719 36693 61230 61985 80405 98172

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0630 2308 3971 4476 5849 7204 7931 8540 8585 9476

4th Prize Rs 250/-

1866 2004 2265 2475 5485 5513 6264 8615 8653 9779

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0323 0830 1946 3395 4724 5397 6523 7529 8332 9235

0340 0930 2374 3672 4764 5469 6559 7559 8378 9407

0451 1005 2823 3845 4767 5695 6686 7758 8408 9418

0468 1181 2874 3852 4831 5728 6858 7836 8557 9470

0508 1188 2989 4007 4848 5748 6937 7937 8699 9528

0536 1504 3025 4387 4864 5805 7037 8032 8810 9531

0578 1609 3042 4516 4929 6174 7101 8062 8962 9558

0580 1838 3262 4534 5035 6177 7201 8191 9148 9560

0704 1912 3283 4578 5195 6234 7223 8234 9213 9600

0741 1927 3390 4625 5359 6330 7268 8250 9217 9806