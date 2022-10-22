Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 99th draw of Dear Mars Saturday Weekly

New Delhi, Oct 22: The results of Nagaland's Dear Mars Saturday Weekly Lottery have been announced at 6 pm on Saturday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

Last week's winning numbers. The new numbers for today will be updated once announced.

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 80J 41097

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1000/- 41097 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

01233 03055 04915 37188 43327 68681 75223 76128 81534 87174

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

1134 2082 2099 2506 3597 5153 7053 7420 7592 9755

4th Prize Rs 250/-

1459 3888 4282 4285 6783 7496 8418 9653 9773 9803

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0247 1460 2352 3611 4413 5129 5787 6511 7799 8873

0755 1596 2680 3634 4640 5158 5932 6821 7819 8922

0764 1806 2695 3689 4674 5171 5981 7060 8298 9073

0783 1842 2704 3738 4676 5259 5987 7184 8409 9123

0797 1935 2745 3976 4679 5427 6012 7277 8456 9163

0814 1990 2795 3986 4767 5452 6094 7435 8605 9556

1052 2055 3035 4039 4938 5480 6303 7565 8669 9728

1123 2073 3228 4043 4942 5551 6312 7717 8745 9802

1275 2100 3397 4264 5028 5681 6420 7776 8794 9812

1290 2331 3495 4330 5061 5750 6463 7788 8870 9823

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.