New Delhi, Oct 16: The result of 98th draw of Nagaland State Dear Jupiter Sunday weekly lottery was announced on Sunday at 6 pm.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 89J 00894

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize 1000/- 00894 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

00546 01183 15906 16582 17381 49804 74792 77020 85739 91329

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0005 1211 2009 3037 3242 3844 5623 7643 8175 8631

4th Prize Rs 250/-

2224 2600 4579 5191 6714 7541 7655 7723 8316 8936

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0210 0814 2470 2938 4084 5365 6727 7546 8512 9240

0420 1124 2537 2944 4097 5781 6789 7561 8544 9276

0446 1221 2558 3148 4516 5822 6860 7579 8572 9538

0448 1431 2562 3166 4576 5890 7202 7689 8817 9660

0482 1499 2586 3293 5106 6053 7234 7900 8834 9729

0544 1514 2605 3339 5107 6333 7250 8020 8843 9802

0545 1699 2618 3572 5129 6445 7294 8024 8908 9811

0570 1713 2801 3709 5159 6542 7315 8270 9005 9887

0580 2023 2885 3830 5216 6559 7405 8274 9067 9922

0619 2444 2900 4026 5360 6589 7406 8380 9139 9977

How to Check The Results Online:

Log into: http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/livedraw/

Find 'Live Draw' on home page and click the link

You will land in the page where the winning numbers will be announced

Watch The Annoucement Live Online

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.