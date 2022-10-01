Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 96th draw of Dear Mars Saturday Weekly

New Delhi, Oct 01: The results of the 96th draw of Nagaland's Dear Mars Saturday Weekly Lottery have been announced at 6 pm on Saturday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

96th Draw held on 01/10/2022 price is 6/-

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 93A 79156

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize 1000/- 79156 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

14950 18103 20729 33946 55536 56279 56632 69273 83818 85444

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0852 1484 2944 4251 4290 4671 7130 7783 9633 9881

4th Prize Rs 250/-

0171 1923 2429 2943 3106 5464 7030 7842 8270 9704

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0127 1009 2382 3601 4648 5725 6289 7620 8755 9380

0188 1062 2406 3686 4658 5799 6326 7658 8790 9508

0340 1170 2517 3935 4746 5853 6594 7749 8809 9565

0367 1640 2622 3963 4780 5946 6664 7777 8928 9576

0529 1666 2630 4119 5160 6025 6828 8023 8935 9617

0619 1703 2808 4227 5168 6060 6957 8343 8946 9676

0781 1770 2813 4418 5270 6192 6963 8376 8989 9686

0795 1875 3246 4517 5430 6220 7251 8458 9001 9690

0868 1913 3319 4526 5471 6238 7298 8520 9030 9920

0875 2014 3374 4611 5632 6243 7569 8575 9277 9971