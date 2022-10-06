Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers 97th draw of Dear Venus Thursday Weekly lottery

New Delhi, Oct 06: The results of the 97th draw of Nagaland's Dear Venus Thursday Weekly have been announced at 6 pm on Thursday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

Check out the winning numbers:

1st Prize 1 Crore/- 90H 93141

Consolation Prize 1000/- 93141 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

07370 13330 31871 32752 38208 50427 64540 82913 87997 99770

3rd Prize 450/-

1978 2138 2182 2329 2414 2455 4848 5003 8186 8457

4th Prize 250/-

1148 1584 2635 4835 4994 6156 7581 8817 9154 9923

5th Prize 120/-

0022 1005 1709 3079 4096 5219 6858 7526 8353 9303

0047 1006 1866 3334 4135 5661 6887 7597 8435 9309

0053 1051 1941 3394 4144 5920 7017 7668 8448 9332

0110 1162 1953 3400 4242 6126 7048 7749 8535 9442

0365 1184 1981 3484 4290 6136 7130 7809 8549 9532

0430 1337 2079 3590 4307 6195 7206 7940 8771 9605

0494 1429 2286 3682 4426 6308 7324 7988 8886 9686

0854 1474 2348 3733 4672 6481 7400 8023 9134 9763

0885 1546 2656 3872 4956 6547 7431 8076 9257 9795

0945 1672 2718 4077 5188 6806 7496 8183 9276 9949

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.