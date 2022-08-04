Money dispute: 16 year old arrested for killing brother

New Delhi, Aug 04: A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his younger brother over money-related dispute in Raipur district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at village Nimora on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said a senior police officer.
The victim allegedly spent money carelessly and would ask his brother for money often, as per preliminary probe. The two brothers had a spat over the issue on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.
At night, the accused hit his younger brother with a pickaxe while the latter was asleep, the official said, adding that he has been detained and probe is on.