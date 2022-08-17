Mizoram: Man arrested for assaulting wife over domestic issue

The accused Lalramdinsanga, a resident of Siaha town, is now in police custody, Siaha Superintendent of Police, V L Lura Hauzel said, according to news agency PTI.

Aizawl, Aug 17: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his wife over a domestic issue in Mizoram's Siaha town after a case was registered by the state women commission, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light when a video showing the man beating and kicking his wife, who carried a child on her back, went viral on various social media platforms recently.

The senior cop said the husband and wife were drunk at the time of the incident.

After returning from work, the man searched for his wife and found her in the house of their neighbour, who illegally sold alcohol, the SP said.

Lalramdinsanga, who was already drunk, suddenly got angry when he found his wife under alcoholic influence, he added.

Taking serious note of the incident the Mizoram State Commission for Women took suo-moto cognizance and filed a case.

The commission believed that the viral video in which a man was seen kicking and beating the woman, is an act of outraging her modesty, an order issued by the commission on Tuesday said.

In a 30-second video, the man was seen kicking and dragging the woman, who fell to the ground, the order said.

The man also beat her with a wooden stick in the presence of his family members as the child cried out loud in fear.

The commission directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to furnish a detailed report on the progress of the investigation and also the provision of medical aid to the victim and the child in case they sustained injuries, the order said.

It urged all concerned agencies to take proactive measures to prevent crime against women.

The commission further appealed to the public not to further circulate the abusive video on social media.