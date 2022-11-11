MCD polls 2022: Kejriwal issues '10 guarantees', promises to make Delhi garbage-free

New Delhi, Nov 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the AAP's 10 guarantees for the December 4 MCD polls which includes clearing the three landfill sites in the city, ending corruption in the civic body and timely payment of salaries to its employees.
Unlike the BJP which did not do anything during its 15-year tenure in the MCD, Kejriwal said during a press conference, the AAP always fulfills its promises, as PTI reported.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai releases the party manifesto ahead of upcoming MCD polls, during a press conference, in New Delhi. PTI Photo
He claimed the BJP will not win more than 20 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.
Here are the ten guarantees by Arvind Kejriwal ahead of MCD polls:
- MCD corruption-free by introducing a simple online process building map approval
- Provide a permanent and practical solution to the problem of parking spaceControl stray animals that create nuisance on roads and repair broken roadsRemoving all three landfills.
- Quality of MCD schools and dispensariesBeautify parks under the civic body Ensure timely payment of salaries to its employeesProvide relief to traders by scrapping conversion chargeEnding 'inspector raj'
- Redressal of grievances of local businessmen will be done.
- Creating vending zones and providing licenses to street vendors.
- The chief minister Kejriwal alleged that the MCD elections and the Gujarat Assembly polls are being held at the same time to stop the AAP. ''But we will win both Gujarat and MCD polls,'' Kejriwal said.
''I can give it in writing that they (BJP) will not win more than 20 seats. People have been betrayed for the last 15 years but we do what we say,'' Kejriwal said. ''The BJP had promised to bring funds from the Centre, make Delhi garbage-free and remove the garbage mountains but did not do anything,'' he said.