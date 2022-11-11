MCD polls 2022: Kejriwal issues '10 guarantees', promises to make Delhi garbage-free

New Delhi, Nov 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the AAP's 10 guarantees for the December 4 MCD polls which includes clearing the three landfill sites in the city, ending corruption in the civic body and timely payment of salaries to its employees.

Unlike the BJP which did not do anything during its 15-year tenure in the MCD, Kejriwal said during a press conference, the AAP always fulfills its promises, as PTI reported.