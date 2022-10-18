MCC revises NEET Counselling 2022 round 1 after addition of new seats

For the first round of NEET UG counselling, the candidates can apply now up to Oct 18, as per a notification on mcc.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the choice locking window will open at 5 pm on October 18 and close at 8 am on October 19.

"Also for the addition of new seats the portal for choice filling will temporally closed from 11:00 AM till 12:00 Noon of 18.10.2022," read the official statement.

The MCC did not mention other changes. So, It is expected that seat allotment results for the first round will be declared on October 21, and selected candidates will have to report to their allotted institution from October 22 to 28.

Also, registrations for the second round will begin on November 2.